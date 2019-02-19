Share |

Mines' Myth Busters & Super Science Show - Rapid City

Feb 19, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Faculty and students at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology team up to offer a variety of interactive and hands-on demonstrations and experiments that debunk or prove some of history’s most popular urban legends, capped off with the spectacular Chemistry is Magic Show.

Part of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City's Family Series, this collaboration with the SDSMT celebrates National Engineers Week by combining the performing arts and science for one unforgettable show.

Admission: Free


Location:   Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-6191
Email:   info@performingartsrc.org
Website:   http://performingartsrc.org/family-series/

All Dates:
Feb 19, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Combining performing arts and science creates one unforgettable show.

Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Performing Arts Center of Rapid City 57701 601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable