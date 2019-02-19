Mines' Myth Busters & Super Science Show - Rapid City
Feb 19, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Faculty and students at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology team up to offer a variety of interactive and hands-on demonstrations and experiments that debunk or prove some of history’s most popular urban legends, capped off with the spectacular Chemistry is Magic Show.
Part of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City's Family Series, this collaboration with the SDSMT celebrates National Engineers Week by combining the performing arts and science for one unforgettable show.
Admission: Free
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-6191
|Email:
|info@performingartsrc.org
|Website:
|http://performingartsrc.org/family-series/
All Dates:
