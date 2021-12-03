Miracle on 34th Street
Dec 3, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021
By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, they plot to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital.
|Location:
|Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Email:
|mitchellact@santel.net
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/
All Dates:
Dec 3, 2021 - Dec 5, 2021 Shows begins at 7:30pm
Dec 10, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021 Shows begins at 7:30pm
