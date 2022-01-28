Missing Murderer Interactive Murder Mystery

Feb 4, 2022 - Feb 5, 2022

Murder in the Pettigrew Home! The body of Bruce Brown has been discovered at the home of his boss Theodore Riggs on Saturday, January 31, 1925. Mr. Riggs is currently missing, along with a small fortune in bearer bonds. While the prime suspect is being searched for, it is believed that Mr. Riggs must have had an accomplice. Six of Mr. Riggs’ coworkers and acquaintances have been brought to his home to be interviewed by detectives.

Do you think you have what it takes to figure out what has happened? Come test your sleuthing skills during this year’s interactive murder mystery at the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Those in attendance will tour the crime scene in the Pettigrew Home and form their opinions before the murderer is revealed. Performances will be held on January 28th and 29th, and February 4th and 5th, starting at 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 p.m. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased January 3rd in advance at the Old Courthouse Museum for $12 or by calling 605-367-4210 (a $1 per ticket convenience fee is added to all phone orders).