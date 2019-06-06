Money Matters-Spearfish

Jun 9, 2019 2:30 pm

The late Mr. Hammond spent twenty years printing $20 bills on a printing press he built in the basement of Monet Manor. After his death ten years ago, his faithful retainer George and his daughter Annie, continued the family business for Mr. Hammond’s widow who recently passed away. Contrary to her promise to leave the manor and all her assets to George and Annie, she has bequeathed the manor to a stranger, Mr. Bud Davis, who is emphatic about turning it into a retirement home for ladies. Determined to keep the manor, Annie invites an old friend and sorority sister, Charmaine Beauregard, to play the role of a ghost, to help convince Bud that the manor is unsuitable for a retirement home because it is haunted.

Tickets

$15 Adults

$13 Seniors

$10 Students

$7 children ages 17 and under.

Season tickets are available.

All performances are in the

Black Box Theatre

Third floor Woodburn

Directions: W Jackson Blvd. to Jonas Blvd. to Yellow Jacket Ln.

Park in Faculty parking lot. We will pick you up in a cart and take you to the theatre