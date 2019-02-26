Share |

Monty Python's Spamalot (musical) - Sioux Falls

Feb 26, 2019 - Feb 28, 2019

This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with a book by Eric Idle and music and lyrics by the Grammy Award®-Winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez, Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons audiences worldwide are eating up Spamalot!

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Feb 26, 2019 - Feb 28, 2019 7:30-10 pm

