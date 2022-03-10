Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour

Mar 10, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour with Special Guest HARDY and Larry Fleet.

Morgan Wallen has staked his claim as Country music’s next superstar with over 4 BILLION on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. The SNL guest’s widely praised sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and earned the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history. It includes another record-breaking achievement in one of TIME's Top 10 Songs of 2020, “7 Summers” – which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 – as well as 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration, “Heartless,” and recent PLATINUM chart-topper “More Than My Hometown.” As "the most wanted man in country” (The New Yorker), the Tennessee native has stacked up the accolades, winning 2020’s CMA New Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio's Best New Country Artist awards, reigning #1 atop Billboard’s 2020 year-end Country Airplay chart with “Chasin’ You," plus high-profile features in The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, GQ and more.

Ticket Price: $62.75-122.75