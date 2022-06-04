Mountain Bike Race

Jun 4, 2022 8:30 am

A longtime local favorite, the LaFramboise Island Bike Race is held annually in the spring at the LaFramboise Island Nature Area in the middle of the Missouri River.

Suitable for nearly any bike, it's a fast flat course with a fun mix of trail types. There are tight technical turns on singletrack in the woods, sweet open sections of doubletrack, mowed grass paths, gravel rec trail, and a few sassy sandy spots.

Each lap in the course is approximately 5.75 miles, with the number of laps depending on race division. Cash prizes are paid to the top 3 men and women in the Expert and Advanced divisions.

Online registration opens February 28, 2022. Event entry includes tee shirt and post-ride drinks and snacks.

​Any off-road bike type is welcome: MTB, fat tire, CX, gravel, etc. E-bikes are not allowed in the race. Helmets are mandatory.

​Course route and laps subject to change based on race day conditions. Pre-race riding is allowed and encouraged.

​Race-day information:

8:30 - 10:00 a.m. - Onsite registration (cash or check only)

10:15 a.m. - Race meeting

10:30 - Races begin

A state parks entrance license is NOT needed to access the LaFramboise Island Nature Area.

​Award presentation immediately following last finishers. Cash prizes to be awarded for top 3 men and women in Expert and Advanced categories. Prizes determined by number of registrants. All beginners finishing receive a completion medal.