Share |

Mountain West Beerfest

Nov 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

South Dakota’s largest beer festival, Mountain West® Beer Fest, the premier craft beer tasting event in the region, is held in November at the Rushmore Hall inside the Monument in downtown Rapid City, SD.

Spend the day with industry experts and sampling the fares produced by craft breweries from around the area. The festival features a wide variety of local and regional brews to sample, upscale catering for VIP ticket holders, food trucks and bar games to add to the excitement, all in the heart of downtown Rapid City.

 

Fee: $65


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 N Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   6054843693
Email:   beer@thehomeslicegroup.com
Website:   https://mountainwestbeerfest.com/

All Dates:
Nov 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

South Dakota’s largest beer festival, Mountain West® Beer Fest, the premier craft beer tasting event in the region, is held in November at the Rushmore Hall inside the Monument in downtown Rapid City, SD. Spend the day with industry experts and sampling the fares produced by craft breweries from around the area. The festival features a wide variety of local and regional brews to sample, upscale catering for VIP ticket holders, food trucks and bar games to add to the excitement, all in the heart of downtown Rapid City.

The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 N Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable