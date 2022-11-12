Mountain West Beerfest

Nov 12, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

South Dakota’s largest beer festival, Mountain West® Beer Fest, the premier craft beer tasting event in the region, is held in November at the Rushmore Hall inside the Monument in downtown Rapid City, SD.



Spend the day with industry experts and sampling the fares produced by craft breweries from around the area. The festival features a wide variety of local and regional brews to sample, upscale catering for VIP ticket holders, food trucks and bar games to add to the excitement, all in the heart of downtown Rapid City.

Fee: $65