Music & Movement with Friends (class) - Lead

May 17, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Music & Movement with Friends, is a parent-child music class, bringing together nursery rhymes, play, movement and song to build a strong foundation in music and child development. The class is open to children ages 0-6 accompanied by an adult.

Admission is by donation. Please use the rear entrance to the building, 308 Julius Street, Lead.


Location:   Smart Center, Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   kate@homestakeoperahouse.org
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org

