Music & Movement with Friends (class) - Lead
May 17, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Music & Movement with Friends, is a parent-child music class, bringing together nursery rhymes, play, movement and song to build a strong foundation in music and child development. The class is open to children ages 0-6 accompanied by an adult.
Admission is by donation. Please use the rear entrance to the building, 308 Julius Street, Lead.
|Location:
|Smart Center, Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|kate@homestakeoperahouse.org
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
Apr 12, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm 11:15am-12:15pm
May 17, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm 11:15am-12:15pm
