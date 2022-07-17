Share |

National Impala Show & Shine

Jul 17, 2022 - Jul 23, 2022

The National Impala Association 40th Anniversary Convention arrives to Downtown Spearfish!

Join the Impalas from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM for a show and shine at the Holiday Inn.

The National Impala Association welcomes all years of full-size Chevrolets including Impala, Caprice, Bel Air, Biscayne, and Canadian Pontiac owners and enthusiasts right through to the present models.


Location:   Downtown Spearfish and Holiday Inn Spearfish Convention Center
Map:   Spearfish South Dakota 57783
Phone:   585-489-9826
Website:   http://www.nationalimpala.com/

All Dates:
Jul 17, 2022 - Jul 23, 2022

