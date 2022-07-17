National Impala Show & Shine
Jul 17, 2022 - Jul 23, 2022
The National Impala Association 40th Anniversary Convention arrives to Downtown Spearfish!
Join the Impalas from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM for a show and shine at the Holiday Inn.
The National Impala Association welcomes all years of full-size Chevrolets including Impala, Caprice, Bel Air, Biscayne, and Canadian Pontiac owners and enthusiasts right through to the present models.
|Location:
|Downtown Spearfish and Holiday Inn Spearfish Convention Center
|Map:
|Spearfish South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|585-489-9826
|Website:
|http://www.nationalimpala.com/
All Dates:
Jul 17, 2022 - Jul 23, 2022
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.