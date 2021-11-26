National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Dinner &. Movie

Nov 26, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Goss Opera House invites you to kick off the holiday season with dinner and the holiday classic "Christmas Vacation".

Get your tickets ($20 - $30) go to https://www.thegossoperahouse.com/events/

Enjoy at great dinner prepared by Mavericks Steak & Cocktails. ** IMPORTANT ** - Food will not be served in the balcony. - Floor seats will have dinner served at their table shortly after 7:00pm. Dinner Options Include: 1. Honey Chicken Alfredo - Honey chicken alfredo with Caesar salad and a breadstick. 2. House Made Lasagna - Layers of three cheese and in-house ground beef served with garden salad and garlic bread. 3. 1/3 Rack Of Ribs - In-house slow roasted BBQ ribs served with baked potato and house roll.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a 1989 American Christmas family comedy film, the third installment in National Lampoon magazine's Vacation film series. Christmas Vacation was written by John Hughes, who based it on "Christmas '59", his short story published in National Lampoon. The film stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Randy Quaid.