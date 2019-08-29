Nature: a Walking Play - Custer
Aug 29, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019
Tigerlion Arts is partnering with the Black Hills Playhouse to present Nature for the Nation, an outdoor walking play celebrating the dynamic connection between humanity and the natural world through the friendship between Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau.
Performance dates:
August 29 at 6 pm
August 30 at 6 pm
August 31 at 2 pm and 6 pm
September 1 at 2 pm
|Location:
|Custer State Park Game Lodge
|Map:
|13389 US HWY 16A, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|855-584-4141
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com
All Dates:
Aug 29, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019
A unique theatrical experience celebrating humanity's connection to nature.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.