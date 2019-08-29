Share |

Nature: a Walking Play - Custer

Aug 29, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019

Tigerlion Arts is partnering with the Black Hills Playhouse to present Nature for the Nation, an outdoor walking play celebrating the dynamic connection between humanity and the natural world through the friendship between Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. 

Performance dates:
August 29 at 6 pm
August 30 at 6 pm
August 31 at 2 pm and 6 pm
September 1 at 2 pm


Location:   Custer State Park Game Lodge
Map:   13389 US HWY 16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   855-584-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com

All Dates:
Aug 29, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019

A unique theatrical experience celebrating humanity's connection to nature.

Custer State Park Game Lodge
Custer State Park Game Lodge 13389 13389 US HWY 16A, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable