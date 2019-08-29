Nature: a Walking Play - Custer

Aug 29, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019

Tigerlion Arts is partnering with the Black Hills Playhouse to present Nature for the Nation, an outdoor walking play celebrating the dynamic connection between humanity and the natural world through the friendship between Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau.

Performance dates:

August 29 at 6 pm

August 30 at 6 pm

August 31 at 2 pm and 6 pm

September 1 at 2 pm