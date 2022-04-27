Share |

Neil Simon's Rumors

Apr 27, 2022 - Apr 30, 2022

 

Location:   Town Players Theater
Map:   5 S Broadway Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-2076
Email:   townplayers@townplayers.net
Website:   https://townplayers.net/

All Dates:
Apr 27, 2022 - Apr 30, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm
May 1, 2022 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Several affluent couples gather in a posh suburban residence to celebrate their hosts' 10th anniversary.  However, they discover there are no servants, the hostess is missing, and the host-the deputy mayor of NYC has been shot.  Comic complications arise when given everyone's upper class status; they decide they need to do everything possible to conceal the evening's events from the local ...
