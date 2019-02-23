Nemo 500 Outhouse Races - Nemo
Feb 23, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come to the 13th annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races for a fun, free outdoor family event that raises funds for the Naja Shriners Children's Transportation Fund.
Put together a team of five, create an outhouse and run our wild race for a chance to win a brag-worthy travelling trophy.
Our chili cookoff is open to all participants. There is a $5.00 fee for the public to sample the chili and vote for their favorite. The maker of the most popular choice will win some cash.
Contact Don Stover at 605-716-6434 if you have any questions about the chili feed. Dial the Nemo Guest Ranch at 605- 578-2708 if you have race questions. More information, rules and entry forms are online at www.nemo500.com.
|Location:
|Nemo Guest Ranch
|Map:
|12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
|Phone:
|605-578-2708
|Email:
|sewy@midco.net
|Website:
|http://www.nemo500.com/
All Dates:
Feb 23, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Race starts at 1 pm.
Outhouse races, chili cook-off, kids scoop shovel races and prize drawing.
