Nemo 500 Outhouse Races - Nemo

Feb 23, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come to the 13th annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races for a fun, free outdoor family event that raises funds for the Naja Shriners Children's Transportation Fund.

Put together a team of five, create an outhouse and run our wild race for a chance to win a brag-worthy travelling trophy.

Our chili cookoff is open to all participants. There is a $5.00 fee for the public to sample the chili and vote for their favorite. The maker of the most popular choice will win some cash.

Contact Don Stover at 605-716-6434 if you have any questions about the chili feed. Dial the Nemo Guest Ranch at 605- 578-2708 if you have race questions. More information, rules and entry forms are online at www.nemo500.com.


Location:   Nemo Guest Ranch
Map:   12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
Phone:   605-578-2708
Email:   sewy@midco.net
Website:   http://www.nemo500.com/

All Dates:
