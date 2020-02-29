Share |

Nemo 500 Outhouse Races - Nemo

Feb 29, 2020

Come to the Nemo 500 Outhouse Races for a fun, free outdoor family event that raises funds for the Naja Shriners Children's Transportation Fund.

Put together a team of five, create an outhouse and run our wild race for a chance to win a brag-worthy travelling trophy.

Our chili cookoff is open to all participants. 

Contact Don Stover at 605-593-2403 if you have any questions about the chili feed. Dial the Nemo Guest Ranch at 605-578-2708 if you have race questions. More information, rules and entry forms are online at www.nemo500.com.


Location:   Nemo Guest Ranch
Map:   12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
Phone:   605-578-2708, 605-863-0150
Email:   sewy@midco.net
Website:   http://www.nemo500.com

