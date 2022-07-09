Neutrino Day - SURF's Free Science Festival

Jul 9, 2022 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

This year, Neutrino Day returns to an in-person format, bringing all the excitement and adventure of past Neutrino Days. The free, citywide festival will take place Saturday, July 9, 2022.



To plan your Neutrino Day experience, visit www.neutrinoday.com.



Neutrino Day headliner



Neutrino Day’s headlining speaker is Dianna Cowern, creator and host of the viral “Physics Girl” YouTube series. With over 2 million subscribers, “Physics Girl” is a resource for fun physics videos and has featured legendary figures including Bill Nye.



Cowern researched dark matter as an undergraduate at MIT and low-metallicity stars as a post-baccalaureate research fellow at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, before working at GE as a software engineer designing mobile apps. Now, she invites everyone into the world of physics through experiments, demonstrations and cool new discoveries.



Cowern’s talk is our Neutrino Day finale and will take place on Saturday, July 9, at 4 p.m. at the Historic Homestake Opera House.



Fun for all ages



Throughout the day, attendees will find all their Neutrino Day favorites and discover new experiences, activities and speakers.



Join us for hoistroom tours, science activities and exhibits for all ages, live video chats with scientists underground at SURF, and engaging talks about the research happening beneath your feet. You won’t want to miss a tour of the Yates Hoistroom, wild science demonstrations with “Science Steve” Rokusek or The Journey Museum's immersive planetarium!



Neutrino Day takes place at locations across Lead, including the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, the Sanford Underground Research Facility, the Handley Recreation Center and the Historic Homestake Opera House. Start your day and get your free hoistroom tour ticket at the Visitor Center, then take busses to other locations throughout Lead.