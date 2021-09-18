Share |

New Exhibit - Bug Squad

Sep 18, 2021 - Feb 28, 2022

Bug Squad, a hands-on exhibit exploring the unique abilities of bugs, is coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center! The touring exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad – bold characters with their own superhero storyline that describes their super abilities and unique traits. The exhibit is a full sensory experience while providing plenty of active spaces to play.

- Take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape area
- Climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber
- Experience (virtually) what it’s like to fly like a dragonfly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit
- Learn how insects communicate by sound and light
- Explore how colors and lights function in nature
- Build like a bee with the Honeycomb Builder

 

Fee: Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6053676000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://301 S. Main Ave.

All Dates:
Sep 18, 2021 - Feb 28, 2022 Museum Hours: Monday: CLOSED Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion

