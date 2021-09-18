New Exhibit - Bug Squad

Sep 18, 2021 - Feb 28, 2022

Bug Squad, a hands-on exhibit exploring the unique abilities of bugs, is coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center! The touring exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad – bold characters with their own superhero storyline that describes their super abilities and unique traits. The exhibit is a full sensory experience while providing plenty of active spaces to play.



- Take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape area

- Climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber

- Experience (virtually) what it’s like to fly like a dragonfly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit

- Learn how insects communicate by sound and light

- Explore how colors and lights function in nature

- Build like a bee with the Honeycomb Builder

Fee: Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.