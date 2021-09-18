New Exhibit - Bug Squad
Sep 18, 2021 - Feb 28, 2022
Bug Squad, a hands-on exhibit exploring the unique abilities of bugs, is coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center! The touring exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad – bold characters with their own superhero storyline that describes their super abilities and unique traits. The exhibit is a full sensory experience while providing plenty of active spaces to play.
- Take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape area
- Climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber
- Experience (virtually) what it’s like to fly like a dragonfly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit
- Learn how insects communicate by sound and light
- Explore how colors and lights function in nature
- Build like a bee with the Honeycomb Builder
Fee: Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://301 S. Main Ave.
All Dates:
Sep 18, 2021 - Feb 28, 2022 Museum Hours: Monday: CLOSED Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
