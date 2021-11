Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in concert

Nov 18, 2021 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in concert at Deadwood Mountain Grand on Thursday, November 18th. From true country folk hits like “Mr. Bojangles” to country blues like the iconic “Fishin’ In The Dark” and country/rock/reggae “American Dream”, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has songs for all genres.

Following an extended 50th anniversary tour, the ensemble grew to a six-piece in 2018 for the first time since their early jug band days. The group now includes Jeff Hanna (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica), Bob Carpenter (keyboards), Jim Photoglo (bass, acoustic guitar), Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin), and Jaime Hanna (electric and acoustic guitar). All six members also sing, and when their voices merge, the harmonies add a powerful new component for the legendary band. And with the father-son pairing of Jeff and Jaime Hanna, the band carries on a country music tradition of blood harmony.

