NMM Discovery Saturday - Vermillion

Jan 4, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The National Music Museum (NMM) in Vermillion, SD, will be ringing in the new year during its January 4th Discovery Saturday activities. Visitors will get the opportunity to participate in introductory gamelan sessions at 11:30 and 2:30 that day, as well as learn about the instrument and Indonesian traditions during a gallery talk at 1:00. The activities are free with museum admission.



The National Music Museum’s Javanese gamelan is one of the largest and finest outside of Indonesia, radiating with gilded accents and teakwood frames adorned with intricately carved dragons and crowns. Access to this instrument is typically not available to daily visitors. “This rare opportunity to play one of the Museum’s instruments is generally reserved for pre-scheduled tour groups and the NMM’s own gamelan ensemble, which meets every Thursday,” says Dwight Vaught, NMM Director. “We felt that Discovery Saturday would provide an excellent opportunity to share this experience with a wider audience.”



Earlier that day, families are also welcome to participate in NMM Music Storytime, which will begin at 10:30. This month, museum educator Anna Van Kley will read “Snow Music” by Lynne Rae Perkins. Music Storytime is free, sponsored by the M.A. Everist Foundation.



The NMM’s “Discovery Saturdays" take place on the first Saturday of each month. On these special days, visitors can enjoy additional activities and educational tours throughout the Museum.



The NMM is open to the public Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about Discovery Saturdays and other events at the National Music Museum, please visit www.nmmusd.org.





Fee: $Included with Museum Admission