NMM Live! | Michele Benuzzi - Vermillion

Oct 27, 2024 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Michele Benuzzi studied the harpsichord with Ottavio Dantone and obtained a harpsichord Performing Diploma at the Royal College of Music, London. He also studied musicology at the University of Pavia. Specializing in historic performance, Benuzzi will play a harpsicord made by Jacques Germain, dated 1785. The instrument features the standard late-18th-century French disposition, with keyboard naturals made of ebony, while the sharps consist of hardwood stained black and covered with bone slips. The program will present a selection of compositions by Couperin, Forqueray and Duphly.



In 2003, he won third prize at the seventeenth Yamanashi International Harpsichord Competition in Japan. He regularly performs in major festivals in Europe, Australia and Asia. He promoted and played the opera omnia of Domenico Scarlatti's Sonatas, which were performed from 1995 to 2002 in France. He founded Arcomelo, a group performing seventeenth and eighteenth-century music, examining baroque music - especially problems concerning execution on historic instruments. With Arcomelo, he recorded the harpsichord concertos by C. Ph. E. Bach for “La Bottega Discantica,” receiving excellent reviews. In 2007, he recorded the harpsichord concertos and symphonias by W. F. Bach. In collaboration with Japanese recorder plaery Mitsuko Ota, he recorded all of Vivaldi’s Flautino and Flauto Concertos, receiving a nomination in the Japanese “The record Geijutsu magazine” (May 2013).



As a soloist, he recorded Scarlatti's Sonatas using the 1764 Hass instrument in the Russell Collection in Edinburgh. For London Independent Records, he released "Hamburg 1705," featuring music by Händel, Graupner and Mattheson, using the 1730 Dulcken harpsichord in the Barnes Collection. For Brilliant Classics, he recorded works by J. W. Hässler on a 1773 Falkener harpsichord in the Russell Collection. All his solo recording where acclaimed by international magazine, and the Hässler CD received 5 stars from “Musica” (July, August 2012).



In 2011, he recorded with Arcomelo the Six Collection of chamber music and solo harpsichord music by J. A. Benda in a 6 CD box. In 2014, the complete Ch. Nichelmann Sonatas in a 2 CD set and in 2015 the Sonatas by J. Galles.



A live stream of this concert will be available to watch for free on our website at https://www.nmmusd.org/nmm-live-video



He has begun recording the complete keyboard works of J. W. Hässler, the first volume of which received 5 stars from “Musica” (March 2018). For these recordings he used a harpsichord, Silbermann piano, clavichord and an original Broadwood square piano dated 1798. Recently he recorded the complete harpsichord music by J. L. Krebs in 5 CDs. Benuzzi's next project will be recording the six harpsichord sonatas by J. E. Altenburg, the complete Sonatas by Ch. S. Binder, and the “Certamen Musicum” by J. P. Kellner.







Fee: $Free with Museum Admission