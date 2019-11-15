Share |

NMM Live! JAS Quintet (concert) - Vermillion

Nov 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The JAS Quintet, one of South Dakota’s premier jazz ensembles, will perform a mix of old and new for NMM Live! — smoldering jazz classics, contemporary favorites and original arrangements.

Fee: $7 for adults, free for USD staff and students


Location:   Farber Hall, Old Main, University of South Dakota
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://https://shop.nmmusd.org/collections/donate-join/products/nmmlive-jas-quintet-jazz

All Dates:
Enjoy music by one of South Dakota's premier jazz ensembles.

