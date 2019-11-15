NMM Live! JAS Quintet (concert) - Vermillion
Nov 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The JAS Quintet, one of South Dakota’s premier jazz ensembles, will perform a mix of old and new for NMM Live! — smoldering jazz classics, contemporary favorites and original arrangements.
Fee: $7 for adults, free for USD staff and students
|Location:
|Farber Hall, Old Main, University of South Dakota
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://https://shop.nmmusd.org/collections/donate-join/products/nmmlive-jas-quintet-jazz
