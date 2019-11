NMM Live! JAS Quintet, jazz - Vermillion

Friday, November 15, 2019 – 7-8:30pm



NMM Live! JAS Quintet, jazz

One of South Dakota’s premier jazz ensembles – featuring trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass, and drums – the JAS Quintet will perform

a mix of old and new for NMM Live!: smoldering jazz classics, contemporary favorites, and original arrangements.

Fee: $7 for adults, free admission for USD staff and students