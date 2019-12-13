NMM Live! Marvin Gagarin & Friends - Vermillion
Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm
Contemporary holiday favorites.
Fee: $General Public: $7.00. Free to USD students, faculty (with I.D.) and NMM Members
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org
All Dates:
Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm
Contemporary holiday favorites.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.