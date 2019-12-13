Share |

NMM Live! Marvin Gagarin & Friends - Vermillion

Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm

Contemporary holiday favorites.

 

Fee: $General Public: $7.00. Free to USD students, faculty (with I.D.) and NMM Members


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
Dec 13, 2019 7:00 pm

Contemporary holiday favorites.

National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable