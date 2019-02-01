NMM Live! Rawlins Trio Concert - Vermillion
Feb 1, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Susan Keith Gray (piano), Iona Galu (violin) and Sonja Krauss (cello) perform for one final NMM Live! in the NMM's Larson Concert Hall before the space undergoes alterations within the greater NMM building expansion.
Admission: General Public: $7.00. Free to USD students, faculty (with ID) and NMM members
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org
All Dates:
The Rawlins Trio performs one more NMM Live! in the Larson Concert Hall before the space undergoes renovations.
