NMM Live! Rawlins Trio Concert - Vermillion

Feb 1, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Susan Keith Gray (piano), Iona Galu (violin) and Sonja Krauss (cello) perform for one final NMM Live! in the NMM's Larson Concert Hall before the space undergoes alterations within the greater NMM building expansion.

Admission: General Public: $7.00. Free to USD students, faculty (with ID) and NMM members


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
The Rawlins Trio performs one more NMM Live! in the Larson Concert Hall before the space undergoes renovations.

