Share |

NMM Live! The Maroons (concert) - Vermillion

Mar 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

This Minneapolis-based trio brings the energy and social history of Caribbean-African music to NMM Live: the sounds of Jamaica and Trinidad, calypso, the roots of reggae, steel pan rhythms, conga drums, fonde, rhumba box, mbira, guitar and bass.

Tickets: $7 for the general public. Free to USD students and faculty (with ID) and NMM members.


Location:   Faber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
Map:   414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
Mar 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

A Minneapolis-based trio brings the energy and social history of Caribbean-African music to Vermillion.

Faber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
Faber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus 57069 414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable