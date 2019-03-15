NMM Live! The Maroons (concert) - Vermillion

Mar 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

This Minneapolis-based trio brings the energy and social history of Caribbean-African music to NMM Live: the sounds of Jamaica and Trinidad, calypso, the roots of reggae, steel pan rhythms, conga drums, fonde, rhumba box, mbira, guitar and bass.

Tickets: $7 for the general public. Free to USD students and faculty (with ID) and NMM members.