NMM Live! The Maroons (concert) - Vermillion

Mar 15, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
This Minneapolis-based trio brings the energy and social history of Caribbean-African music to NMM Live: the sounds of Jamaica and Trinidad, calypso, the roots of reggae, steel pan rhythms, conga drums, fonde, rhumba box, mbira, guitar and bass.
Tickets: $7 for the general public. Free to USD students and faculty (with ID) and NMM members.
|Location:
|Faber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
|Map:
|414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org
