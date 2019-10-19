"No Body to Murder" (play) - Lead

Oct 20, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Gold Camp Players Children's Theatre performs a comedy, "No Body to Murder" by Edith Weiss.

"No Body to Murder" is a comedy that’s full of zany characters, hilarious stage action, and a surprise ending! Bad news — in the form of severe thunderstorms and an escaped convict — threatens the guests at the “Come on Inn”. By the end of the day, gung-ho aerobics instructor Billie Body is mysteriously murdered during a power outage. Was it the cook’s lemonade that poisoned her, or did someone else have a hand in Body’s death? Who would have the audacity to commit murder under so many noses? Inspector Black, on the scene in search of the escaped convict, has his job cut out for him. As the winds howl, suspicions rage — from Garth the gardener (who weeds with an axe) to an inept doctor on holiday from malpractice suits to a hairdresser who constantly changes her appearance — everyone has a hidden motive to want Billie Body dead. After all, she does have abs “to die for”!

Tickets: adults $6.00, members $5.00, students 6-17 $4.00

The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances, or order online at www.homestakeoperahouse.org. Seating is first come, first serve. All proceeds benefit programming at the Historic Homestake Opera House. The building is wheelchair accessible and parking is in several lots within 3 blocks of the Opera House.






