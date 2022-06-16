Northern Hills Community Band Concert at the Adams House

Jun 16, 2022 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Break out the red, white, and blue for the Northern Hills Community Band concert. Enjoy live patriotic music and marches, as well as world-famous show tunes on the Historic Adams House lawn. 7

:00 p.m.; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Donations appreciated.