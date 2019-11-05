Northlander's Jazz Band Fall Concert - Sioux Falls

Nov 5, 2019 7:30 pm

Northlanders Jazz Band will present their fall concert at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Hamre Recital Hall.

Tickets available at augietickets.com.

Fee: $10 for adults | $5 for seniors | Free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID