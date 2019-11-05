Share |

Northlander's Jazz Band Fall Concert - Sioux Falls

Nov 5, 2019 7:30 pm

Northlanders Jazz Band will present their fall concert at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Hamre Recital Hall.
Tickets available at augietickets.com.

 

Fee: $10 for adults | $5 for seniors | Free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID


Location:   Hamre Recital Hall
Map:   2120 S. Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/northlanders-jazz-band-fall-concert

All Dates:
