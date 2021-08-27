Share |

Not Sure!? by Rick Love Artist Reception - Sioux Falls

Aug 27, 2021

Have you ever heard of tape art!? Are you… Not Sure!? I hope that you are going to love this multi-sensory, multi-gallery, interactive exhibit by Minnesota-based artist Rick Love as much as I do. Explore his work in the Entrance Gallery and then participate by taping the pedestal in the Contemporary Gallery where Rick’s videos and installation will inspire you.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Washington Pavilion, Visual Arts Center
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

Aug 27, 2021

Washington Pavilion, Visual Arts Center
Washington Pavilion, Visual Arts Center 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

