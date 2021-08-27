Not Sure!? by Rick Love Artist Reception - Sioux Falls
Aug 27, 2021
Have you ever heard of tape art!? Are you… Not Sure!? I hope that you are going to love this multi-sensory, multi-gallery, interactive exhibit by Minnesota-based artist Rick Love as much as I do. Explore his work in the Entrance Gallery and then participate by taping the pedestal in the Contemporary Gallery where Rick’s videos and installation will inspire you.
Fee: $0
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion, Visual Arts Center
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
