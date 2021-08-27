Have you ever heard of tape art!? Are you… Not Sure!? I hope that you are going to love this multi-sensory, multi-gallery, interactive exhibit by Minnesota-based artist Rick Love as much as I do. Explore his work in the Entrance Gallery and then participate by taping the pedestal in the Contemporary Gallery where Rick’s videos and installation will inspire you.

Not Sure!? by Rick Love Artist Reception - Sioux Falls

Have you ever heard of tape art!? Are you… Not Sure!? I hope that you are going to love this multi-sensory, multi-gallery, interactive exhibit by Minnesota-based artist Rick Love as much as I do. Explore his work in the Entrance Gallery and then participate by taping the pedestal in the Contemporary Gallery where Rick’s videos and installation will inspire you. Fee: $0