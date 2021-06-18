Share |

Not Sure!? by Rick Love - Sioux Falls

Jun 18, 2021 - Oct 17, 2021

Not Sure!? is an exhibition based on the choice and ability to expand the boundaries of "Art". Come see this multi-gallery exhibition before its gone!

Artist Statement:
What I think about when I think about art:
As contemporary western people it is widely accepted that we are enriched with an ever-expanding notion of “Art”. The last 200 years and its perpetual technological, social and political change have laid a distinct path to the present. In many ways “Art” and “Artist” have been freed from the shackles of history and cultural pressure to conform. In many ways the motto of the secessionist has come true "To every age its art, to every art its freedom”.


Location:   Washington Pavilion, Visual Arts Center
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Jun 18, 2021 - Oct 17, 2021 Visual Arts Center Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

