Not Sure!? by Rick Love - Sioux Falls
Jun 18, 2021 - Oct 17, 2021
Not Sure!? is an exhibition based on the choice and ability to expand the boundaries of "Art". Come see this multi-gallery exhibition before its gone!
Artist Statement:
What I think about when I think about art:
As contemporary western people it is widely accepted that we are enriched with an ever-expanding notion of “Art”. The last 200 years and its perpetual technological, social and political change have laid a distinct path to the present. In many ways “Art” and “Artist” have been freed from the shackles of history and cultural pressure to conform. In many ways the motto of the secessionist has come true "To every age its art, to every art its freedom”.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion, Visual Arts Center
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Jun 18, 2021 - Oct 17, 2021 Visual Arts Center Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.