Old Courthouse Museum Winter Concert Series
Jan 14, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
The Shamrockers will perform in the historic courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum on, Friday, January 14th from noon to 1 p.m.
Bring your lunch and enjoy the show! Admission is free.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-4210
|Website:
|https://www.siouxlandmuseums.com/
All Dates:
