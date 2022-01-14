Share |

Old Courthouse Museum Winter Concert Series

Jan 14, 2022 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Shamrockers will perform in the historic courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum on, Friday, January 14th from noon to 1 p.m.

Bring your lunch and enjoy the show! Admission is free.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-4210
Website:   https://www.siouxlandmuseums.com/

All Dates:
