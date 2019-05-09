Oliver! - Sioux Falls
May 16, 2019 - May 19, 2019
Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Oliver!, the classic musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist.
Show times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 and 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.
|Orpheum Theater
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
|605-360-4800
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com
May 16, 2019 - May 19, 2019
Performance of Lionel Bart's classic musical.
