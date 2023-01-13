ON YOUR FEET! THE MUSICAL - Sioux Falls

Jan 13, 2023 - Jan 14, 2023

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.



Now their story is an all-new, exhilaratingly original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT’S A HIT!” and the New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!”



ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Fee: $Call Box Office at 605-367-6000