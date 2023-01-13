ON YOUR FEET! THE MUSICAL - Sioux Falls
Jan 13, 2023 - Jan 14, 2023
ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Now their story is an all-new, exhilaratingly original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT’S A HIT!” and the New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!”
ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!
Fee: $Call Box Office at 605-367-6000
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/your-feet-musical
All Dates:
Jan 13, 2023 - Jan 14, 2023 SHOW DATES JANUARY 13 | 7:30 p.m. JANUARY 14 | 2 p.m. JANUARY 14 | 7:30 p.m.
Get Your Tickets Now!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.