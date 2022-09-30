One Autumn Night - Sioux Falls

Sep 30, 2022 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

There will be good food and drink (cash bar) by The Country Club of Sioux Falls, live music by Short Notice, and live and silent auctions! One Autumn Night will be an evening to remember with friends and family!



Admission is FREE, but please do get a ticket at the link below! All proceeds go to LifeScape Wish List grants, covering needs for children and adults with disabilities. One Autumn Night is presented by the LifeScape Ambassadors.



For tickets, please click here https://secure.qgiv.com/event/oan22/register/



-Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the auction is open right away!

-To bid on auction items, you will need to download the Givi app on your phone or tablet.

-We have provided easy-to-use instructions to get you started.

-If you are a returning participant, simply log into your Givi app and search for One Autumn Night.

-Please know that to bid while in attendance at One Autumn Night on September 30th, you must have the Givi app downloaded on your mobile device for online bidding.

-There will be no paper bidding at the event.

-LifeScape Ambassadors will be available to assist with the app.



For more information, please visit https://www.lifescapesd.org/events/one-autumn-night-2?2022-09-30

Fee: $Free