Online Advent Retreat: The Desert Shall Bloom

Dec 3, 2022 9:30 am - 11:30 am

How does one cling to hope in desert times?



In this short online retreat, we will:

• Reflect prayerfully on the text from Isaiah, “...the desert will bloom.”

• Sit in times of prayer.

• Participate in three brief reflective talks.

• Engage in dialogue in breakout groups.



Join for this time of renewal.

The registration fee is $30. You must register by December 1 at noon.

Fee: $30