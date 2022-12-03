Online Advent Retreat: The Desert Shall Bloom
Dec 3, 2022 9:30 am - 11:30 am
How does one cling to hope in desert times?
In this short online retreat, we will:
• Reflect prayerfully on the text from Isaiah, “...the desert will bloom.”
• Sit in times of prayer.
• Participate in three brief reflective talks.
• Engage in dialogue in breakout groups.
Join for this time of renewal.
The registration fee is $30. You must register by December 1 at noon.
Fee: $30
|Location:
|Zoom
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|benedictinepcr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat
All Dates:
