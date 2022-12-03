Share |

Online Advent Retreat: The Desert Shall Bloom

Dec 3, 2022 9:30 am - 11:30 am

How does one cling to hope in desert times?

In this short online retreat, we will:
• Reflect prayerfully on the text from Isaiah, “...the desert will bloom.”
• Sit in times of prayer.
• Participate in three brief reflective talks.
• Engage in dialogue in breakout groups.

Join for this time of renewal.
The registration fee is $30. You must register by December 1 at noon.

 

Fee: $30


Location:   Zoom
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepcr@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   https://yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat

