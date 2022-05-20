Open House and Free Fishing Weekend
May 20, 2022 - May 22, 2022
This weekend, enjoy free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas. In addition, a number of parks will be hosting special events. Camping fees still apply.
This weekend is also Free Fishing Weekend. No fishing licenses are required. Regulations and limits still apply.
|Location:
|Statewide
|Map:
|South Dakota
|Phone:
|605-223-7660
|Email:
|ParkInfo@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/
