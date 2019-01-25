Opening Reception, South Dakota Governor's 8th Biennial Art Exhibition - Brookings

Jan 25, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A free public reception to celebrate the opening of the South Dakota Governor's 8th Biennial Art Exhibition. Light refreshments and hors d'ouevres will be served from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. No formal artist talk is scheduled but we look forward to seeing many of the artists with works in this exhibition - and look forward to seeing you!



The South Dakota Governor’s Biennial is designed “to recognize and encourage South Dakota artists, to promote the artistic identity of South Dakota, to celebrate the cultural and artistic heritage and future of South Dakota, and to encourage a larger sense of community and connection across separate artistic communities within the state.” The 8th Biennial begins at the South Dakota Art Museum (January 25, 2019 - April 20, 2019) before traveling to the Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City (May 3, 2019 - August 17, 2019); the John A. Day Gallery, Vermilion (Aug 30, 2019 - Oct 11, 2019); and the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science, Sioux Falls (Oct 26, 2019 - Jan 19, 2020).



Parking is available without a pass in the Museum's reserved parking just west of the Museum on Harvey Dunn Street (in front of Scobey Hall) and in University lots after 4:00 p.m. Parking is also available on the street on Harvey Dunn Street. Handicapped parking is available on the north side of Harvey Dunn St. just west of Medary Ave. and in the Art Museum parking lot.