Ordinary Days

Apr 29, 2022 - May 7, 2022

From one of musical theatre's most exciting new composers comes "Ordinary Days," a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps (but probably should at some point).

"Ordinary Day" tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. "Ordinary Days" is an original musical for anyone who's ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex place. With equal doses of humor and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.

Fee: $Adults/$15 and Students/Seniors: $13