Outdoor Campus Fly Fishing Series - Sioux Falls

May 24, 2023

Learn to Fly Fish at Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls!

Outdoor fishing is not like regular fishing! Learn how to fly rods, and the finesse of presenting a fly & landing fish.

 

All ages, youth with adult

Pre-registration required.


Location:   The Outdoor University - East
Map:   4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   (605) 362-2777

All Dates:
May 10, 2023
May 17, 2023
May 24, 2023

The Outdoor University - East
The Outdoor University - East 57106 4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

