Ovidiu Buba “ Dream and Travel “ Art Exhibition
Sep 1, 2022 - Oct 1, 2022
Visual Artist Ovidiu Buba is presenting his new collection of abstract art works called “Dream and Travel “ at Sturgis Public Library, September 1st to October 1st 2022 .
The idea behind his art exhibition is that through art , weather you are the artist or the viewer you can transport yourself in different imaginative dimensions and just use your imagination as an amusement park and have fun while viewing the exhibition.
|Location:
|Sturgis , SD
|Map:
|1040 Harley-Davidson Way #101, Sturgis, SD 57785
All Dates:
Visual artist Ovidiu Buba is presenting his new collection of abstract art works called “ Dream and Travel “ at Sturgis Public Library, from September 1st to October 1st 2022 . The event is free and open to the public.
