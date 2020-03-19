Share |

Palisades History - Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Minnehaha County Third Thursday History Talk at the Old Courthouse Museum, Sioux Falls, SD. Susan Hoskins, Director of the Pipestone County Museum, presents on the history of the Palisades. Palisades State Park, located in southeastern South Dakota in the town of Garretson, is the second smallest state park in South Dakota. At 157 acres in area, the park is quite small compared to the vastness of other state parks in South Dakota. Although compact in size, this park packs a powerful visual and the history of the area, complete with larger-than-life legends, more than compensates for its small size.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org

