PALISADES HISTORY - Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Elusive Palisades; the Evolution of an Early Dakota Territory Community

Little but legend is left of the thriving town of Palisades in Dakota Territory. It was a quintessential boom town, its core vibrantly springing up and wilting away in less than a decade. However the legend lives on; it made a lasting mark on the landscape, it is concealed in the proud City of Garretson, and it lives on in many personal histories. Explore the forming of the community of Palisades and, not the death, but the evolution of the community.

