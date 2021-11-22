Share |

Parade of Lights

Nov 22, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm


Help us ring in the holiday season by joining us for the 21st Annual Parade of Lights. The parade will be Monday evening to kick off the holiday season.
 
The parade will lineup at the Riggs High School parking lot and begin on Broadway Avenue. It will travel on Broadway to Highland Avenue to Capitol Avenue to Euclid Avenue to lower Pierre Street, finishing at the American Legion cabin. 

Map:   Broadway Avenue Pierre SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7361
Email:   jseiner@pierre.org
Website:   https://business.pierre.org/events/details/parade-of-lights-2021-33140

All Dates:
Explore South Dakota Safely!

