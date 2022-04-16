Patsy's Day

Apr 16, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Support our furry friends. Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery Adams. Guests who make a donation of any pet product for the Twin City Animal Shelter will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House.

Tours on Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day leaving at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.