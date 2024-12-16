Pierre Players Auditions: The Spitfire Grill - Pierre

Dec 16, 2024 - Dec 17, 2024

Pierre Players Community Theatre: Audition Notice for The Spitfire Grill

Presented by Concord Theatricals



Auditions

📅 Date: December 16, 2024

🕖 Time: 7:00 PM

📍 Location: The Grand Opera House, 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD 57501



Pierre Players Community Theatre is holding auditions for The Spitfire Grill, a heartfelt musical drama with roles for 4 women and 3 men. Directed by Scott Lee, with Isaac Gonzales as Assistant Director and Rodd Bauck as Musical Director, this production invites talented performers to bring this inspiring story of redemption, resilience, and community to life.



Based on the 1996 film and newly revised in 2024, The Spitfire Grill follows Percy, a young parolee who seeks a fresh start in a small Wisconsin town. While working at the local diner, she discovers the transformative power of human connection, rekindling hope and healing for the entire town. With a folk-inspired score, this musical is a celebration of second chances and the beauty of human kindness.

For more information, contact Director Scott Lee at vboh2729@hotmail.com. We look forward to seeing you at auditions!