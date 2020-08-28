PorkPalooza - Sioux Falls

Aug 28, 2020 - Aug 29, 2020

PorkPalooza presented by Sammons Financial and Smithfield Foods benefitting LifeScape is great local food and entertainment with free admission! The event will kick off on Friday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. with Ground Zero. The headliner on Friday night is We’re No Angels—always with a great show—so this will be an evening to remember! Friday night Pork Passes will be available for $20, which buys rib samples from eight barbeque vendors vying for your vote to win best BBQ. PP3 ends at 11:00 on Friday, and you will not go home hungry! Saturday, August 29 activities will start at 11:00 a.m. There will be activities for the kids throughout the afternoon, which will be led by our friends at Special Olympics. Bands throughout the day will be Six Feet Over, Worst Case Scenario, and GPO (Guilty Pleasures Orchestra), all leading to the night’s main event… a reunion of WAKEFIELD! Saturday Pork Passes will be available again for $20, this time for samples of pulled pork options. Saturday’s festivities end at 11:00 p.m.