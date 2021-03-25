Share |

POSTPONED: Preservation Thursday: A Lakota View of the Black Hills - Deadwood

Mar 25, 2021 12:00 pm

THIS PROGRAM HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL 2022. 

A Lakota map of the Black Hills uses pictographs to identify sacred places and arranges them to express ideas about the importance of the Black Hills to Lakota beliefs. The map illustrates the role of the Black Hills as a model for cosmic order and as a place that was to be kept free from bloodshed. Deadwood's Don Clowser acquired the map, sketched in colored pencil and watercolors, which is now housed at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. The lecture will be presented by Linea Sundstrom, owner of Day Star Research in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. Masks are required. Social distancing and limited admission will be implemented.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

