Potted Potter - Sioux Falls

Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022

Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of POTTED POTTER makes for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The fast-paced show, which has made audiences aged six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed) roar with laughter all over the world, is perfect for the entire family.

 

Fee: $Go to our website for pricing. https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/potted-potter-0


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N. Phillips Avenue., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022 DATE TIMES: February 18-19, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. February 19, 2022 | 2 p.m. February 20, 2022 | 1 & 4 p.m.

