Potted Potter - Sioux Falls

Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022

Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of POTTED POTTER makes for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The fast-paced show, which has made audiences aged six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed) roar with laughter all over the world, is perfect for the entire family.

Fee: $Go to our website for pricing. https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/potted-potter-0