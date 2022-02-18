Potted Potter - Sioux Falls
Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of POTTED POTTER makes for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The fast-paced show, which has made audiences aged six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed) roar with laughter all over the world, is perfect for the entire family.
Fee: $Go to our website for pricing. https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/potted-potter-0
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N. Phillips Avenue., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Feb 18, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022 DATE TIMES: February 18-19, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. February 19, 2022 | 2 p.m. February 20, 2022 | 1 & 4 p.m.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.