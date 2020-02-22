Presentation Sisters Women's Lenten Retreat - Sioux Falls

Feb 22, 2020 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Nicole Phillips, author, speaker, columnist, podcast host and Kindness Champion, will be the featured presenter for the Presentation Sisters’ Women’s Lenten Retreat, “Created for Kindness…Inspired by HOPE”, being held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with the retreat running from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.



During her presentation, Nicole explores the possibility that we are not only commanded to be kind, but indeed created for that very purpose! We were created to be kind, but it’s awfully hard to find our stride in life when we refuse to step into our eternal purpose. Your group will leave Nicole’s presentation feeling hopeful that there is indeed much they can do to create light in a dark world while adding great joy to their own lives and inspiring HOPE in others.



Nicole will inspire you to live a more meaningful and productive life, showing why kindness really does matter. Her captivating authenticity will challenge you to change the way you live and think. Because the life you transform with kindness is your own and kindness IS contagious!

Admission: $15