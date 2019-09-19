Share |

Preservation Thursday: A Friendship of the West: Seth Bullock and Theodore Roosevelt - Deadwood

Sep 19, 2019 12:00 pm

Author and historian, Dr. David Wolff, will look at how Bullock and Roosevelt met, what made them friends, and the events that solidified their friendship.  When Roosevelt died in 1919, Bullock led the Society of Black Hills Pioneers in constructing the Roosevelt or “Friendship” Tower. The talk will conclude with how that came to be and the symbolism Bullock placed upon it. Although one came from an aristocratic background and the other from a frontier gold camp, both men shared in the spirit of the West. 

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

Dr. David Wolff, author and historian, presents.

